Gujarat’s Covid tally reached 5,67,777 with 14,605 fresh cases on Friday, while the death toll also jumped to 7,183 with 173 more succumbing.

In April, Gujarat has registered 2,60,079 cases at an average of 8,669 cases daily.

With a decline in recoveries compared to new cases, the rate of recovery fell to 73.72 per cent on Friday. The number of active cases stands at 1,42,046.

Ahmedabad registered 5,439 new cases, followed by Surat with 2,011, Vadodara with 921, Jamnagar with 748, and Rajkot with 663.

Mehsana saw 516 cases, Bhavnagar 512, Gandhinagar 331, Junagadh 272, Dahod 268, Banaskantha 234, Patan 233, Surendranagar 211, Amreli 197, Kheda 179, Sabarkantha 161, Kutch 157, Navsari 142, Anand 132, Mahisagar 129, Valsad 126, Aravalli 119, Narmada 118, Gir-Somnath 111, Tapi 99, Morbi 94, Chotta Udepur 89, Porbandar 49, Devbhumi Dwarka 48, Dangs 35 and Botad 14.

Twenty-three people died in Ahmedabad and Surat each, 17 each in Vadodara, Rajkot, and Jamnagar, 10 in Bhavnagar, among other places.

“Around 97 lakh people have been administered the first dose of anti-COVID 19 vaccines while around 24 lakh have been given the second till date, the Health Department said in a release.

