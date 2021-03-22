Gujarat on Monday recorded 1,640 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,88,649, while the death toll rose to 4,454, with four more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 18,760 cases, at a daily average of 853.

A total of 1,110 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,76,448, while the state has 7,847 active cases.

Ahmedabad and Surat saw 483 new cases, Vadodara 159, Rajkot 152 and Kheda 41.

Gandhinagar saw 34 cases, Bhavnagar 32, Jamnagar 28, Dahod and Panchmahals 23 each, Kutch and Morbi 17 each, Narmada 16, Patan 15, Bharuch 14, Mehsana 12, Junagadh 11, Amreli 10, Anand nine, Navsari and Gir-Somnath eight each, Surendranagar, Tapi, and Sabarkantha seven each, Banaskantha six, Chotta Udepur and Mahisagar four each, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Valsad three each, Aravalli two and Botad one.

Two deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat.

Till now, 32,74,493 persons have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 6,03,693 their second shot.

–IANS

amc/vd