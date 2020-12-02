Canindia News

Gujarat sees another 1,512 corona cases, 14 new deaths

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Gujarat on Wednesday saw 1,512 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,12,769, while the death toll rose to 4,018 with 14 more succumbing.

The state, which saw 36,836 cases in November at a daily average of 1,228, has added nearly 3,000 cases in the first two days of December.

A total of 1,570 patients more were discharged, taking the total to 1,93,938, while there are 14,813 active cases.

Ahmedabad continued to post 300 plus figures with 325 new cases, while Surat saw 252, Vadodara 176, Rajkot 153 and Mehsana 74.

Gandhinagar saw 62, Jamnagar 45, Banaskantha 44, Kheda 42, Dahod 35, Kutch 28, Morbi 27, Bharuch 26, Junagadh and Panchmahals 22 each, Amreli 20, Bhavnagar, Navsari, and Sabarkantha 18 each, Narmada 14, Anand and Mahisagar 11 each, Aravalli 10, Gir-Somnath eight, Surendranagar and Valsad five each, Botad, Chotta Udepur, and Devbhumi Dwarka three each and Porbandar and Tapi two each.

Eight deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat and one each from Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Sabarkantha.

Till now, 79,63,653 tests have been conducted, while 5,29,704 people are quarantined.

–IANS

amc/vd

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Maha’s Covid deaths again cross 100-mark, cases rise (Roundup)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Germany reports record 487 Covid deaths in 24 hours

CanIndia New Wire Service

Goa kick-starts preparation for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

CanIndia New Wire Service

Covid deaths breach 7k mark in Andhra Pradesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka prepared for vaccine distribution as phase-3 trials begin

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chhattisgarh CM urges to provide free vaccine on priority basis

CanIndia New Wire Service

Croatia reports 3,539 new Covid-19 cases

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ukraine reports 13,141 fresh Covid cases; 169 deaths

CanIndia New Wire Service

Japan passes law to make Covid vaccines free for residents

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested