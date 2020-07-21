Gujarat sees over 1K new Covid cases, tally zooms over 50K

Gandhinagar, July 21 (IANS) Gujarat saw over 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its tally over 50,000 to 50,465 while the death toll nearly doubled from the average of around 20 seen in July so far to 34.

The state has seen over a third of its total Covid-19 tally added in July so far, registering 17,822 cases.

Of the 1,026 new cases, Surat, the new hotspot for corona, accounted for 298 cases, with Ahmedabad, on second spot, with 199 cases and Vadodara, at third, with 75.

Rajkot reported 58 cases, Bhavnagar 38, Gandhinagar 31, Banaskantha 25, Surendranagar 21, Patan and Jamnagar 20 each, Narmada 19, Gir-Somnath and Mehsana 18 each, Navsari and Panchmahals 17 each, Bharuch 16, Kheda 14, Valsad 13, Junagadh 12, Kutch nine, Anand and Botad seven each, Mahisagar and Morbi six each, Sabarkantha five, Tapi four, Porbandar two and Aravalli, Dang and Devbhumi Dwarka one each.

Of the latest fatalities, over half – 21 – were in Surat, the maximum deaths on a single day in the Diamond City so far, six in Ahmedabad, two in Vadodara and one each in Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch and Patan.

The state’s death toll currently stands at 2,201, with a bulk of the deaths – 1,563 – reported from Ahmedabad, while 294 have died in Surat, 61 in Vadodara, 37 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 21 in Patan, 18 in Bhavnagar, 17 in Rajkot, 16 each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 14 each in Mehsana and Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down a bit to 4.36 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

With 13,693 tests during the past 24 hours, the highest number so far on a single day, the health authorities have conducted 5,62,682 RT-PCR tests.

A total of 744 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total to 36,403.

The state has 11,861 active cases, out of which 82 critical patients are still on ventilator and the rest are stable.

There are 4,16,520 people quarantined in the state – 4,13,819 at home and 2,701 in government facilities.

