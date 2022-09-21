INDIA

Gujarat SIT files chargesheet against Teesta, Sreekumar and ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhatt

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.

The Gujarat government had constituted the SIT to investigate the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Teesta and two others to implicate the then Chief Minister and other senior functionaries of the state government in a false case and get them punished under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation officer has alleged that false documents, papers and witnesses were created to build a false case against them.

It has also been alleged that though Sanjiv Bhatt was not present in the meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2002, the former IPS officer created a false claim of being present at the meeting and alleged, “In the said meeting the Chief Minister had said allow Hindus to let out their anger…”

On June 24, 2022, Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector D.B. Barad registered the case against all the three accused for offences under the Indian Penal Code for forgery with an intention of cheating, fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine documents, giving fabricated, false evidence with an intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charging a person with having committed an offence.

The allegation against Sanjiv Bhatt is that the documents submitted by him before the Nanavati Commission were forged/fabricated/ manipulated subsequently with an ulterior motive, first time before the Nanavati Commission, later before the SIT, with the intention to implicate various persons under grave sections of the law.

20220921-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hyderabad woman alleges rape by autorickshaw driver

    Gurugram logs 2,988 new Covid-19 cases

    India hockey forward Abhishek concedes team has to ‘improve upon in...

    Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in J&K