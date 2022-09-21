The Gujarat Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet against activist Teesta Setalvad, former Gujarat Director General of Police R.B. Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt.

The Gujarat government had constituted the SIT to investigate the conspiracy allegedly hatched by Teesta and two others to implicate the then Chief Minister and other senior functionaries of the state government in a false case and get them punished under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An investigation officer has alleged that false documents, papers and witnesses were created to build a false case against them.

It has also been alleged that though Sanjiv Bhatt was not present in the meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2002, the former IPS officer created a false claim of being present at the meeting and alleged, “In the said meeting the Chief Minister had said allow Hindus to let out their anger…”

On June 24, 2022, Ahmedabad Crime Branch Police Inspector D.B. Barad registered the case against all the three accused for offences under the Indian Penal Code for forgery with an intention of cheating, fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine documents, giving fabricated, false evidence with an intent to procure conviction of capital offence, falsely charging a person with having committed an offence.

The allegation against Sanjiv Bhatt is that the documents submitted by him before the Nanavati Commission were forged/fabricated/ manipulated subsequently with an ulterior motive, first time before the Nanavati Commission, later before the SIT, with the intention to implicate various persons under grave sections of the law.

