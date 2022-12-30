INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat: Students gherao DEO, demand regular teachers

NewsWire
0
0

Students of a school on Friday gheraoed Panchmahal District Education Officer (DEO) and even locked the main gate of the school, demanding that the government should appoint regular teachers in Science and Math for Class IX and X.

Panchmahal DEO Jignesh Patel had rushed to Shri Mahajan English School at Nadisar village, after a video clip went viral in the district on Thursday.

In the video clip, an answer sheet is carrying the message of a student complaining that there is no Science and Math teacher at the school, if students fail in these two subjects, who will be responsible?

When the DEO was about to leave the school, the students gheraoed his car demanding immediate appointment of regular teachers for the two subjects, they even locked the main gate of the school premises, so that he can’t leave without promising the appointment.

DEO Patel told IANS, “Science and Math teacher is on leave for more than a month, now the school will be providing a visiting teacher (Pravasi Shikshak), who will complete the remaining course before the board exams.”

20221230-170603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Use regional languages to communicate with customer base in 2021

    Hold probe into corruption charges against PCA chief, Akali Dal ask...

    ‘Matter of serious concern’: SC on cases being registered under Sec...

    Disha Ravi blames Nikita, Shantanu during questioning, says police