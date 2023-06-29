A technician from Gujarat was allegedly robbed of Rs 5 crore by at least five unidentified men in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Tikamgarh village under Jamua police station in Giridih district on June 21.

The victim, Mayur Singh, told the police that he had received the cash from a company in Patna and had taken the responsibility of transporting it to Kolkata.

The victim said that during work, he got to know a person named Govind Solanki. He first called him to Delhi and then to Kanpur, promising to get him a better job. In Kanpur, he was introduced to a person named Jagat Singh Jadeja, a resident of Gujarat.

Mayur and Jadeja received Rs 5 crore cash from a company named DY in Patna.

The duo was going towards Kolkata in a car to deliver the money when five men blocked their way with a car near Tikamgarh village.

The accused threatened to kill them before taking away Rs 5 crore and their car.

The victim said that later he found the car parked near a hotel.

A case has been registered at Jamua police station based on the statement of the complainant and an investigation is being carried out to nab the accused persons, the police said.

The police have also informed the Income Tax Department about the incident.

The police are also making efforts to verify the authenticity of the complaint. When a police team reached the address given for the company DY, no firm by that name was found there.

