Gujarat: Three held for political worker’s murder

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a political worker in this district of the state, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, the three accused murdered Govindbhai Goriya in Shekhaliya village due to an old political rivalry regarding the village Sarpanch elections.

Nani Moldi Police Sub-Inspector, V.A. Vala and his team arrested Rajnibhai Kumarkhaniya, Gaandubhai Kumarkhaniya and Bharatbhai Kumarkhaniya this morning.

The accused trio will be officially arrested once their Covid-19 report is negative.

According to a police complaint filed by Jerambhai Goriya, son of the deceased Govindbhai, “On Tuesday evening, Rajnibhai and two others had a heated argument with his father over Shekhaliya village panchayat elections held last year in which the now-deceased had contested for Sarpanch’s post against Rajnibhai and Gaandubhai’s wish.”

As the argument heated up, Gaandubhai and Bharatbhai tied Givindbhai’s hands and legs, while Rajnibhai hit him with his axe in the head.

On hearing Govindbhai’s screams for help, the neighbours gathered but the accused escaped.

The complainant and others rushed Govindbhai to the Kuvadva government hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead.

20230125-135003

