In the lead-up to the IPL player auction to be held in Kochi on December 23, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held player trials at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

The player trials were conducted across two days on December 8 and 9 and featured some promising cricketers from India’s domestic cricket circuit. Overall, 52 players appeared at the trials.

“Winning the Tata IPL at our home ground was a memorable feeling. We are now gearing up for the next season and really looking forward to it,” said head coach and former India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra.

As per an official release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 Player Auction. The players’ list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations.

“It is always great to come back to our home — the Narendra Modi Stadium. As we get ready for the Tata IPL Auction, the player trials have given us the perfect opportunity to have a look at some promising players,” said Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans’ Director of Cricket, and former England cricketer.

Ahead of the auction, Gujarat had traded New Zealand’s right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In the IPL 2022 final which was played at their home ground, a determined Gujarat, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by lifting the title at their home ground in a seven-wicket win over Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022 after losing the toss, Gujarat capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

Pandya led Gujarat from the front with an all-round performance, picking figures of 3/17 in his four overs with the ball and making 34 off 30 balls with the bat, and picked the Player of the Match award in the final.

