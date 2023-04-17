Somnath will witnesses a celebration of the connection between the Saurashtra community and Tamil Nadu, spanning over a thousand years, with the commencement of the ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ on Monday.

The event which continue till April 26, includes exhibitions of textiles and handlooms, artisanal and business meetings.

The event is inspired by the Kashi Sangamam and marks the return of descendants of the Saurashtra community, who had to leave their homeland due to an attack by invaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at Somnath for the inauguration.

Highlighting the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago, people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.”

According to reports, around 12 lakh Saurashtrians reside in Tamil Nadu.

The event is expected to strengthen the cultural ties between the two states and pave the way for future collaborations.

