INDIA

Gujarat, TN come together for ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ celebrations

NewsWire
0
0

Somnath will witnesses a celebration of the connection between the Saurashtra community and Tamil Nadu, spanning over a thousand years, with the commencement of the ‘Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam’ on Monday.

The event which continue till April 26, includes exhibitions of textiles and handlooms, artisanal and business meetings.

The event is inspired by the Kashi Sangamam and marks the return of descendants of the Saurashtra community, who had to leave their homeland due to an attack by invaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present at Somnath for the inauguration.

Highlighting the bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu being celebrated under the Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “The #STSangamam celebrates an ancient bond between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Centuries ago, people from Gujarat made Tamil Nadu their home and embraced the local culture. The Tamil people also welcomed them with open arms. This Sangamam celebrates ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.”

According to reports, around 12 lakh Saurashtrians reside in Tamil Nadu.

The event is expected to strengthen the cultural ties between the two states and pave the way for future collaborations.

20230417-125605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mizoram NGO urge govt to set up relief camps for Myanmarese...

    Comedienne Bharti Singh says she ‘learned a lot’ from Raju Srivastava

    Kerala wild tusker captured after hectic three days

    Weather to remain dry and clear in J&K, Ladakh during next...