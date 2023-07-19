Filmfare Awards, one of India’s esteemed film awards, is making a comeback with its 69th edition to the state of Gujarat.

Filmfare and Government of Gujarat on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, set to take place in 2024 in Gujarat.

MoU signing ceremony was graced by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and Managing Director of Times Group Vineet Jain.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will also be present as a celebrity guest. The Guest of Honour for the event will be Minister of Forest and Environment of Gujarat Mulubhai Bera.

Traditionally held in Mumbai, the Filmfare Awards will take a detour to Gujarat for the 2024 edition.

Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel expressed his excitement on Twitter, announcing that vibrant Gujarat will be hosting the prestigious Filmfare Awards in 2024.

