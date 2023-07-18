INDIA

Gujarat tragedy: Woman, daughter killed in roof collapse

 A woman and her daughter lost their lives when a ceiling fan, along with part of the roof, suddenly fell on them while they were asleep at their home here. The incident took place late on Monday night.

The police reached the scene and a case of accidental death was registered. On Tuesday morning the postmortem of the deceased was conducted at Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Additionally, an officer from the Forensic Science Laboratory also arrived at the accident site for further necessary procedures.

The incident took place at the residence of Mumtazbanu, located opposite Sarvodaya Society in the Himmatnagar Polo Ground area. On Monday night, around 11 o’clock, Mumtazbanu and her daughter Busrabibi were sleeping with the fan turned on when the tragedy struck. Without warning, the fan and the roof gave way, falling on them.

The noise alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the scene. The victims were extricated from the debris and taken to the nearby Fatema Hospital.

From there, they were transferred to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital. Despite the medical team’s best efforts, both the mother and daughter were pronounced dead by the attending physician.

