Surat Police on Friday arrested two persons hailing from Bengaluru, who had fled away with five kg gold after cheating customers.

Surat Crime Branch Officer told local media that on Friday evening, when its team was patrolling, it received information that two persons living in Punagam area are involved in a cheating case. Based on the tip-off, police kept a vigil and arrested two persons identified as Niranjan Kumar and his brother Rupesh.

During the interrogation, the accused told police that they had opened jewellery shops at three places in KGF, Vemgal and Galpet, where they used to lure customers to lend money against gold. A year ago, they closed all shops and fled away with gold deposited with them.

Niranjan and Rupesh are said to have told police that three complaints were lodged against them for cheating of gold. For last one year, they have been hiding in the Punagam area in Surat.

Police after completing all legal formalities will inform the Karnataka cops. Once the Karnataka Police team arrives, both accused will be handed over to them.

