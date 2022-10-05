INDIA

Gujarat Vidyapith trustees invite Governor Acharya Devvrat to take over as Chancellor

The general secretary of Gujarat Vidyapith, Nikhil Bhatt, has issued a press statement saying the trustees of the Vidyapith have decided to invite Governor Acharya Devvrat to take charge as the deemed university’s Chancellor.

Gujarat Vidyapith was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920. It was started as Rashtriya Vidyapith in the wake of the non-cooperation movement.

Sitting Chancellor Ela Bhatt was appointed in March 2015. Couple of months back, she submitted her resignation on health grounds and requested the trustees to accept it and appoint a new Chancellor.

Nikhil Bhatt said in the statement that the trustees have decided to accept her resignation and it will be effective from October 19. A delegation of trustees will pay a visit to Governor Achary Devvrat to request him to take charge as Chancellor.

According to sources, there are 26 trustees of the Vidyapith, of which 24 participated in Tuesday’s meeting. Sources said eight members of the trust were strongly against the decision to invite the Governor to take over as Chancellor.

