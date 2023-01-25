A village officer in Gujarat’s Banaskanta district has been booked on the charges of seeking sexual favour from a woman who had approached him for an income certificate.

Wife of an Army jawan on Tuesday loded a complaint with the Palanpur East Police station alleging that Navisana village officer (Talati Cum Mantri or Tehsildar) sent him messages seeking sexual favour.

When the Banaskantha District Development officer learned about the criminal complaint, he sought a detailed report on the issue.

The complainant said, “As I needed Income certificate, I visited Navisana village panchayat office on Monday, where I was told that village officer Veljibhai is at Vadgam Taluka Panchayat office and so I phoned, him who asked me meet him at Vadgam. The village officer told me to collect the certificate from the village panchayat office and took my cell phone number.”

“On Monday evening, I received two to three messages seeking sexual favours. I did not reply to any messages, and on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the police against Veljibhai,” she added.

Banaskantha Deputy Development Officer Nikunj Parikh told IANS, Vadgam Taluka Development Officer has been asked to file a detailed report on the matter.

