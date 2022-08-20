INDIA

Gujarat: Villagers carry pregnant woman to hospital on shoulder

A resident of Gujarat’s Zarvani village carried his pregnant sister along with other family members on shoulder for two km to the main road that leads to the hospital, as the village does not have a motorable road.

“Emergency ambulance services do not come to our village… even the ‘kutcha road’ was flooded because which I and my family members had to walk 2 km and cross the knee-deep water to reach main road to find an ambulance for my sister,” Amit Vasava said.

In the tribal belt of Gujarat, still all villages are not connected with the motorable roads.

Zarvani is not the only village that does not have motorable road, there are many such, especially settlement settled on hills, said Mahesh Vasava, Dediapada MLA.

He told IANS that he discussed the matter with the district authorities to lay motorable roads so that people don’t face hardship.

The issue had come up in the taluka officers’ meeting on Saturday wherein the roads and buildings department stated that there is no single village with 250 or more population that is not connected with tar road, said S.D. Goklani, Deputy Collector of Nandod Taluka of Narmada district.

20220821-002205

