A woman from Vadodara has lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws for mental and physical torture. She has even alleged that her husband threatened an acid attack and divorce over a domestic issue.

Nikitaben Sheth lodged a criminal complaint against her husband Aakash, father-in-law Babubhai, and mother-in-law Jyotiben on Monday. In her complaint to the Panigale police station, she claimed that her husband threatened her with an acid attack because she was opposed to her husband’s of extramarital affairs.

According to the complaint, in 2019, Nikita married Aakash as per tradition, with both side’s approval. From their union, they have one son. In September 2022, accidentally, she found her husband’s photo with a woman. When she informed her in-laws, they started harassing and torturing her.

Last Saturday, she asked her husband to break all ties with the other woman, which led to a quarrel between the two, during which her husband threatened to divorce and an acid attack. Police have booked the husband and in-laws for domestic violence, voluntarily causing hurt, using foul language, and criminal intimidation.

20230306-230005