A woman allegedly attempted suicide after poisoning her two daughters in Surat, an official said on Monday.

The woman identified as Asmita, on Sunday afternoon, first poisoned her two daughters — Ritanshu and Divya, and later herself consumed poison.

The woman and her two daughters have been admitted to a Surat hospital.

The Pandesara police have booked the woman in an attempt to murder case.

The woman’s husband Dinesh Patel, an embroidery worker and a resident of Satyanarayan Nagar area falling under the Pandesara police station jurisdiction, said that his uncle learned about the incident and rushed all the three to the hospital.

He said: “Both of my daughters are in critical condition.”

Patel added that on Saturday, he and his wife quarrelled over a domestic issue. This had disturbed Asmita, and that might have led her to take this step.

20230227-174803