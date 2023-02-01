INDIALIFESTYLE

The police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her 13-year-old son in Gujarat’s Bharuch.

The arrested persons have been identified as — Mamtadevi Yadav, and her paramour (brother-in-law) Bhagvat Singh.

On January 24, they approached the police in Ankleshwar complaining that Yadav’s son had gone missing from Ankleshwar GIDC area and also informed them that the boy was last seen with his father on his bicycle.

Police started searching for the boy and found his decomposed body on Monday evening near a water body and later sent the body for postmortem.

On Tuesday, the postmortem report revealed that the boy died due to choking, and there were injury marks on his neck.

During investigation, Singh admitted that he killed his nephew.

Singh further stated that he and Mamtadevi had been having an affair for the last eight years and both had decided to marry but Yadav’s son and husband — Satyaprakash were “coming off as obstacles”.

Police said Singh told them that Mamtadevi and he had planned to kill her son first and later Satyaprakash so that they can marry.

