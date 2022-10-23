INDIA

Gujarat: Workers lock up jewellery owner, rob 3 kg gold ornaments

NewsWire
0
0

A jewellery showroom owner in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad was locked up in the strongroom of his shop after two of his workers robbed three kg of gold ornaments.

The city police have formed teams and are tracking the two workers with help of technical surveillance.

According to the Anjali Jewellers showroom owner Mahesh Shah, due to Dhanteras there was a huge gathering on Saturday evening so along with him, two workers Surendrasinh Zala and Chirag Barot worked till early Sunday morning.

When Shah along with two of his workers were closing the jewellery shop, the former opened the strongroom in the backside of the showroom and was keeping ornaments in it one at a time.

Shah added that when both workers Zala and Barot locked him up in the strongroom, he called the police but before they reached the showroom, both workers had fled away with three kg gold ornaments.

Chandkheda police has registered Shah’s complaint. While this report was filed, Police Inspector V.S. Vanzara told the local media that along with the Chandkheda police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch and neighbouring police station officers are jointly investigating the matter.

Shah’s brother Aaksh told the media that both the workers have been working with them for the last five years. Earlier they worked at Shah’s old showroom, after the present showroom was opened recently on New C.G. Road they had shifted here.

20221023-163204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Legends League Cricket: India Capitals champions after Taylor, Johnson fireworks

    Savita to lead hockey team for Pro League games vs Belgium,...

    4 killed in UP e-way accident in UP

    Erratic weather likely to continue in J&K, Ladakh during next 72...