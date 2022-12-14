INDIA

Gujarat youth held for posting ‘pro-Pak’ slogans

Godhra police on Wednesday detained a youth for sharing on social media posts that could stir communal hatred and hurt national and religious sentiments.

According to an FIR lodged with the Godhra B-division police station, Satpul Muslim Society resident Vasim Bhatuk had a uploaded a communally sensitive video, while his social media display picture this Septmber also read “Pakistan Jindabad”. This was brought to the police knowledge on Tuesday, following which a complaint was lodged against him.

This morning, Godhra Police Inspector R.M. Sangada detained the youth for questioning and once his corona report is negative, he will be officially arrested, said a police officer.

Bhatuk has been booked under the IPC section for committing an act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups or castes, or communities, and under the Information and Technology sections.

