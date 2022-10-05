INDIA

Gujarat: Youth kills friend over love triangle

NewsWire
0
0

A youth was murdered by his friend over a love traingle in Vadodra district in Gujarat.

The body of Daksh Patel was found from the basement of Akankar tower on Tuesday. The body had stab wounds on chest and stomach and hands and legs were tied.

Based on CCTV footage, police suspected that Daksh Patel was accompanied by his friend Parth Kothari on the day of his murder after which it questioned the latter.

During questioning, Partha admitted before the police that he had killed Daksh.

Daksh and Parth were taking tuitions in Yuvi academy for the last one and half years. At the institution, Daksh was having an affair with Prarthna. However, Partha had one-sided love for Prarthana.

20221005-164201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will singh more despite trolls: Bhojpuri singer

    Kapil Sharma shares pictures with golden girls of Birmingham 2022

    Happy pill: ‘Comicstaan 3’ promises healthy dose of humour across spectrum

    Indian investors likely lost Rs 1,000 cr to fake crypto exchanges:...