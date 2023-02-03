INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat: Youth lynched by mob over suspicion of stealing money from Temple

Four persons were booked for mob lynching of a youth over suspicion that he stole money from a temple in Bokhira area of Porbandar city on Thursday night.

Kishor Bathiya, father of the victim, stated: “My 26-year-old Shyam is a street vendor and sells acid and phenyl by travelling on his cycle. On Wednesday, he was travelling to Bokhira area when Vachharda dada temple’s trustees Ebhal Kadchha, Lakha Bhogeshra, Raju Bokhiriya, and others stopped him and started beating. Later, he was handed over to the police. Same evening he died in police custody.”

The complainant has stated that when he reached the police station, he was told that someone has stolen money from the Vachharda dada temple and temple trustees beat Shyam to extort confession that he had stolen money from the temple, a crime he did not commit.

He further stated that post mortem report reveals that Shyam had succumbed to multiple internal injuries. Local Crime Branch Police Inspector H. K. Shrimali told IANS: “We have collected evidence of accused beating the victim, and search for the 4 accused and all those involved the mob killing is on.”

