Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ goes into production

Celebrating the spirit of womanhood, a new Gujarati film titled ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ (Only for Women) is in the works. It is a women-led film with social comedy.

The movie will be jointly produced by Anand Pandit’s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and co-produced with Vishal Shah’s Jannock Films.

Talking about how the film touches upon important issues and also packages them in the form of entertainment, Anand Pandit said: “I have always believed that women-led stories cannot just talk about important issues but also entertain the masses and break the box-office. When this story came to me, I immediately saw its potential and decided that I would produce it.”

“The fact that Vishal Shah too came on board for the project, will make this creative journey even more exciting. We have begun filming in Ahmedabad and will release the film by mid 2022,” he revealed.

The film, which will be directed by Jay Bodas, stars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi.

