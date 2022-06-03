ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gujarati film ‘Gandhi & Co’ feted with ‘Golden Slipper’ at Zlin Film Festival

NewsWire
Gujarati children’s film ‘Gandhi & Co’ has been honoured with the coveted ‘Golden Slipper’ award at the 62nd edition of the prestigious Zlin Film Festival in Czech Republic.

The honour is conferred to the best feature film in the children’s, junior, youth and animation section of the film fest.

While announcing this big news, Czech actress Jitka Cvancarova, a member of the international jury, said, “We are awarding the main prize to the movie which is full of truth and love, which is human. The movie brings to the spectators, to the children as well as to the adults, with a good dose of humour, without unnecessary or compulsive cliches, the most important values that our whole world needs.”

The film is produced by Mahesh Dannanavar under his banner MD Media Corp and is helmed by National Award-winning director Manish Sani.

Elated with the honour, director Manish said in a statement, “This is a memorable landmark for me. I feel a sense of encouragement to learn that a film is received so warmly irrespective of the language and culture it presents. It is a proud moment for me to represent Gujarati cinema at such a prestigious event. I am hopeful and excited for my journey forward.”

The movie revolves around two children Mintoo and Mitra who find lessons about Mahatma Gandhi to be very tedious. It is only when their friend, Bharat Bhai, tells them that Bapu is actually the country’s superhero, they start taking interest in Gandhi.

One thing leads to another and soon the children begin to feel the influence of Gandhian values in their lives. They learn that Gandhi is a way of life.

Mahesh Dannanavar, the proud producer shared his sentiments as he said, “I am overjoyed that a project I backed wholeheartedly is now receiving global recognition. Children’s films in India are sporadically made even though we have such a treasure trove of historical figures and stories that can impart both entertainment and subliminal life lessons.”

“‘Gandhi & Co’ is very close to my heart because it very simply shows how Gandhian values can transform us from within. This award is a vindication of the faith I had in this film and I’m feeling very proud and encouraged today,” he added.

