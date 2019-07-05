Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari meets PM

New Delhi , July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the efforts of Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari soon after they met at the Parliament. Rabari met the Prime Minister after her song dedicated to “Rona Sherma” completed 25 crores views.

The Prime Minister had met Rabari as a child and had also given her Rs 250 to encourage her to pursue singing.

“Geeta Rabari is a young and prolific singer from Gujarat, whose works have enthralled Gujaratis globally! I remember encouraging her to pursue singing when she was a child and today, I had the opportunity to interact with her. It was wonderful to know more about her experiences,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rabari, who has also written a song for the Prime Minister, was quick enough to sing it post her meeting.

“I first met him when I was a child. I sang in school and he awarded me Rs 250 and asked me to keep practicing. We’re Maldhari people who live in jungles. My father received a post card of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, after which he sent me to school,” said Rabari.

“People like Geeta Rabari inspire our society. Belonging to a humble background, she dedicatedly pursued her passion of singing and excelled. I am deeply impressed by her efforts to popularise Gujarati folk music among youngsters. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” Modi said in another tweet.

