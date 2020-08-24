Gujarat’s Corona toll crosses 2,900, tally at 87,846

Gandhinagar, Aug 25 (IANS) Gujarat on Monday saw 1,067 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 87,846, while the toll rose to 2,910 as 13 more succumbed to the dreaded disease.

During August so far, 26,413 positive cases have been registered in the state, with an average of over 1,100 cases daily.

A total of 1,021 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total to 70,250, while the state currently has 14,686 active cases, out of which 75 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Of the new cases, Surat, the new hotspot, accounted for 229, Ahmedabad had 165 and Vadodara 120.

Rajkot had 98 new cases, Jamnagar 86, Bhavnagar 49, Panchmahals 27, Gandhinagar and Junagadh 26 each, Kutch 25, Gir-Somnath 20, Morbi 17, Amreli 16, Banaskantha, Bharuch, and Mehsana 14 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 13, Patan 12, Mahisagar and Porbandar 11 each, Navsari 10, Botad nine, Dahod, Tapi, and Narmada eight each, Kheda seven, Aravalli six, Sabarkantha and Valsad five each, Anand four and Chhota Udepur and Surendranagar two each.

The fresh deaths were reported from Surat (five), Ahmedabad (three), Rajkot and Vadodara (two each) and Bhavnagar (one).

Ahmedabad leads the state toll with 1,693, followed by 600 deaths in Surat, 121 in Vadodara, 74 in Rajkot, 50 in Gandhinagar, 38 in Bhavnagar, 35 in Patan, 26 in Mehsana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 each in Kheda and Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

However, Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and is at 3.31 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 18,19,198 RT-PCR tests, while there are 4,73,466 people in quarantine – 4,72,951 at home and 515 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/vd