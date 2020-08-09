Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally breaches 70K mark; toll climbs to 2,654

Gandhinagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally breached the 70,000 mark on Sunday as 1,078 fresh cases were reported, while 25 more deaths took the toll to 2,654, health officials said.

The state”s total number of cases was at 71,064 following the detection of fresh infections.

As many as 1,311 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,138.

Surat, the new Covd hotspot registering 20.59 per cent of Sunday’s positive cases, saw 222 cases, while Ahmedabad saw 153 cases coming up.

Vadodara once again after Saturday, saw its daily spike climbing to 110.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot 95, Jamnagar 63, Panchmahals 47, Bhavnagar and Amreli with 35 each, Bharuch 28, Junagadh and Gandhinagar with 27 each, Kutch 25, Valsad 21, Dahod and Surendranagar with 18 each, Kheda, Mahesana and Patan with 11 each, Botad, Sabarkantha and Narmada with 10 each, Mahisagar, Banaskantha and Morbi with 9 each, Porbandar and Tapi with 7 each, Anand and Devbhumi Dwarka with 5 each, Navsari 3, Aravalli and Dang with 2 each and Chhota Udepur with one positive case.

The total number of Covid deaths in Ahmedabad has reached 1,638. Besides, 505 people have died in Surat, 100 in Vadodara, 46 in Gandhinagar, 45 deaths in Rajkot, 30 deaths in Patan, 26 deaths in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 23 in Mahesana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak in June gradually got lower. On Sunday, it came down to 61.71 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down under 4 to 3.73 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now the health authorities have conducted nearly 10 lakh tests, 9,87,630 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the 9,16,566, have been found negative.

There are 14,272 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,199 is stable, whereas 73 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are nearly 4.9 lakh people quarantined in the state at 4,88,222, where 4,86,610 are home quarantined and 1,612 in government facilities.

