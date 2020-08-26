Gujarat’s Covid tally crosses 90K, death toll 2,930

Gandhinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,197 new Covid-19 cases, taking the states coronavirus tally past the 90,000-mark to 90,139 while 17 deaths in the last 24 hours took the states death toll to 2,947.

In August, Gujarat has reported an average of 1,104 cases every day.

As many as 77,949 tests were conducted on Wednesday, the most till now, of which 1,197 returned positive.

Hotspot Surat reported 253 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (163), Vadodara, (124), Rajkot (99), Jamnagar (88), Bhavnagar (45), Gandhinagar (43), Amreli (34), Panchmahals (31), Junagadh and Bharuch (29 each), Kutch (24), Banaskantha (23), Mahesana and Patan (21 each), Dahod (19), Morbi (17), Gir-Somnath (16), Kheda (14), Narmada and Porbandar (12 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (11), Mahisagar (10), Chhota Udepur, Tapi and Anand (8 each), Navsari and Surendranagar (7 each), Botad, Sabarkantha and Valsad (6 each), Aravalli (2) and Dang (1).

Seventeen people succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday — five in Ahmedabad, four each in Surat and Rajkot, two in Vadodara, and one each in Dahod and Gir-Somnath.

The death toll of Ahmedabad, which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak of the outbreak, has gradually come down to less than 60 per cent. On Wednesday, it came down to 57.75 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate is also gradually coming down and is 3.26 per cent at present.

A total of 1,047 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 72,308.

At present, there are 14,884 active cases in the state, of which the condition of 14,798 is stable, whereas 86 critical patients are on ventilator support.

A total 4,77,038 people are quarantined in the state at present — 4,76,372 under home quarantine and 666 in government facilities.

