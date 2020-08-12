Gujarat’s Covid toll crosses 2,700, tally rises to 74,390

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 (IANS) Gujarat’s Covid toll rose to 2,715 with 18 fresh deaths on Wednesday, while the state’s tally now stands at 74,390 with 1,152 new cases.

Meanwhile, 977 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,393. There are 14,282 active cases currently, out of which 75 critical patients are still on ventilator.

In August so far, the state has seen 12,957 positive cases, at an average of over 1,000 cases daily.

on Wednesday, Surat, which is now the state’s hotspot, saw 272 cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 159 cases, and Vadodara, keeping in three figures, at third place, with 120.

Rajkot recorded 95 new cases, Bhavnagar 46, Jamnagar 38, Amreli 35, Panchmahals 34, Mehsana 32, Gandhinagar 30, Gir-Somnath, Kutch, and Surendranagar 27 each, Bharuch 25, Dahod and Morbi 21 each, Junagadh 19, Valsad 18, Kheda 16, Anand and Navsari 13 each, Narmada and Sabarkantha 11 each, Patan 10, Banaskantha eight, Botad and Tapi six each, Aravalli four, Porbandar three, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar two each and Devbhumi Dwarka one.

Ahmedabad, however, continues to lead in the fatality figures, with 1,649 deaths, followed by Surat with 528 deaths and Vadodara with 106. There also have been 56 deaths in Rajkot, 46 in Gandhinagar, 32 in Patan, 28 in Bhavnagar, 24 each in Aravalli and Mehsana, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down under 4 per cent to 3.64 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 11,09,005 RT-PCR tests, while there are 4,94,121 people in quarantine – 4,92,551 at home and 1,611 in government facilities.

