Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav has declared the Gondal Assembly constituency as the most sensitive seat of Saurashtra and Kutch after two Rajput leaders, both having criminal records, challenged each other.

There are 54 Assembly constituencies in Saurashtra and Kutch which will go to polls in the first phase on December 1.

Police Officer Yadav told the media persons on Monday evening that a senior IPS Officer will be deputed to this seat to monitor the situation. Along with local police, Local Crime branch, Special Operation Group team members and paramilitary forces will be deployed on all sensitive polling booths and villages where these Rajput leaders have their areas of dominance.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s former MLA Jayrajsinh Jadeja’s wife Geetaba has been renominated by the BJP from the Gondal seat. His arch rival Anirudhsinh Jadeja had earlier demanded that the BJP nominate his son, Rajdipsinh on this seat.

Jayrajsinh too had demanded a ticket for his son Ganeshsinh. The party preferred to renominate Geetaba. In the last attempt BJP Gondal Taluka leader Sahdevsinh Jadeja had demanded a ticket from the party, and party sources said he had Anirudhsinh Jadeja’s backing.

Now the situation has worsened after Jayrajsinh openly challenged Sahdevsinh and Anirudhsinh without naming them, “I am same Jayrajsinh, who was in 1998, till I am alive for the next 25 years only my family member will get BJP ticket from the seat, no one should to ask for it.”

Before 1998, Anirudhsinh’s father Mahipatsinh Jadeja was getting elected from this seat — 1990 and 1995, in 1998 Jayrajsinh Jadeja a BJP candidate defeated Mahipatsinh, since then political rivalry between the two families began.

After Jayrajsinh’s threat to Anirudhsinh and Sahdevsinh, Anirudhsinh has come out openly in support of Congress candidate Yatish Desai. In a public meeting, Anirudhsinh appealed to vote for the Congress candidate and “get free from the clutches of Jayrajsinh, who is getting elected since 1998 and has done nothing for the area”.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja had murdered Congress MLA Popatlal Sorathiya in late 80’s and has served life term. He was released two years. Jayrajsinh Jadeja is convicted in a 2004 murder case, even the high court upheld the lower court’s order and he currently on bail.

