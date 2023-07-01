INDIA

Gujarat’s Kakrapar atomic power project powers up indigenous 700 MWe reactor

India’s first indigenously developed 700 MWe nuclear power reactor at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) in south Gujarat, has commenced commercial operations.

The reactor is currently operating at 90 per cent of its total power capacity, marking a major achievement for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

The Kakrapar project encompasses the construction of two 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), namely KAPP-3 and KAPP-4.

Kakrapar is already home to two existing 220 MW power plants, and the addition of the KAPP-3 reactor signifies a significant advancement in the region’s nuclear power capabilities.

Officials have reported that various commissioning activities are currently underway at KAPP-4, with remarkable progress of 96.92 pe rcent achieved by the end of May.

The NPCIL has provided approval for the financial and administrative aspects of constructing sixteen 700 MW PHWRs across the country, highlighting the government’s dedication to promoting nuclear energy as a crucial component of India’s power generation mix.

