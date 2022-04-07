INDIA

Guj’s Kandla records 45 deg C, entire NW, west India in grip of heat wave

With a record 45 degrees Celsius, Kandla in Gujarat recorded the highest maximum temperature while Barmer in Rajasthan recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius, the second highest, even as heat wave continued to grip almost entire west, central, and north-west India on Thursday.

Over two dozen places across India, included two stations in Delhi, registered maximum temperature of more than 41 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over parts of northwest India during next three days and no significant change, thereafter.

There is no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over Gujarat during next three days and it will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, while no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over rest of the country during next five days. Meanwhile, heat wave conditions in most parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over west Rajasthan, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts over east Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi during next five days, the IMD said.

Heat wave conditions will stay in some parts over Madhya Pradesh during next five days with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over west Madhya Pradesh on April 10 and 11, there will be heat wave conditions in some pockets over Himachal Pradesh and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar during next five days, over Jammu division on Friday, over northern parts of Gujarat & Kutch till April 9 and over Vidarbha during April 9-11.

