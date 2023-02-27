ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gul Khan spills the beans on Zayn’s new look in ‘Aashiqana 3’

Director and producer Gul Khan talks about the third season of her show ‘Aashiqana’, a romantic thriller starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey in lead roles. She decodes Zayn’s look in the web series and explains why this fits perfectly in the show and goes well with the storyline.

Gul, who is known for producing TV shows and web series like ‘Geet’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’,’ Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, ‘Nazar’, ‘Imlie’, among others, shared about Zayn’s on-screen character Yash’s look as she mentioned that it was the demand of the script and needed to make him appear like this in the third season.

Zayn and Khushi are reprising their roles of Yash and Chikki in the third season. Yash and Chikki, who got married in the second season are shown to be separated in the third, and there is a twist: an entry of a new-born baby which raises many questions and Yash and Chikki will get surrounded by several new issues and problems.

Gul said: “Yash’s look was deliberate because he was supposed to be dead, then he was supposed to be a fugitive for one month during the season break so technically in the show he was missing for 1-2 months. He was living on a boat so we wanted to do that. Once he has come back from his running phase he’s still in that look”.

‘Aashiqana 3’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

