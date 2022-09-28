ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Gul Panag will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show ‘Good Bad Girl’.

The actress will be portraying the character of a lawyer for the first time. The show, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, revolves around Maya Ahuja, a lively and quirky girl who has three different stories to tell. The trailer of the show was unveiled on Wednesday in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Talking about the show, Gul Panag said, “I was quite intrigued by the script and the show’s concept. The story comes with a lot of spunk yet is an everyday story that the audiences will relate to and have a good laugh. The characters are all quirky and freshly written, with various layers to them which add the right spice to the story.”

The series reflects on how people, rules, cultures, societies, and laws impact the mind of a seven-year-old to turn her into a crafty and manipulative person by the time she is 28.

The actress further mentioned, “I’m playing a lawyer for the first time, and my character Zaina Mistry is the one who balances out the eccentricities of the other characters in the show. She is the voice of reason, much like how I am in real life as well. The show brings a bunch of talented artists under a roof which has made the journey of filming incredible.”

Helmed by Abhishek Sengupta and produced by Vikas Bahl and Anurag Shrivastava. The show also stars Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sheeba Chadha, Aradhya Anjana, Namrata Sheth, Rajendra Sethi, and Zain Khan.

‘Good Bad Girl’ will be available to stream on Sony LIV from October 14.

