Gulab Chand Kataria (79) has been sworn-in as the 31st Governor of Assam at a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here on Wednesday.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta administered the oath of office to the new Governor.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his Cabinet colleagues and senior civil and security officials were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Kataria, who replaced Jagdish Mukhi, hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan. A former Home Minister of Rajasthan, Kataria was the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly prior to his appointment as the Governor of Assam.

Before taking charge as the Governor of Assam, Kataria along with his wife Anita Kataria visited the Kamakhya temple where they offered prayers for the welfare of all sections of people of the state.

20230222-195203

