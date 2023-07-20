INDIA

Gulf Arab, Central Asian countries agree to further cooperation

NewsWire
0
0

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Central Asian countries concluded a summit in Jeddah with plans for further cooperation.

The summit, which was chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was the first-ever meeting between the six Gulf Arab countries and five Central Asian nations: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

The leaders and heads of delegations of the participating countries agreed to hold an investment forum between Gulf and Central Asian countries in Saudi Arabia in the last quarter of 2023. They also announced the initiatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan to host the GCC-Central Asian Investment Forum in 2024.

The summit agreed to hold the next summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the Saudi Crown Prince said the summit was an extension of ties to establish a promising start based on the historical heritage, capabilities, human resources, and economic growth of the participating countries.

The summit announced the action plan adopted by the GCC and the Central Asian countries for 2023-2027, which includes political and security dialogue, economic cooperation and investment opportunities, and strengthening communication among people.

2023071942095

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Number of liquor vends declined in Delhi: AAP

    Bengal govt moves SC against HC order on payment of DA...

    Harpreet Brar happy for Arshdeep after pacer makes India T20 squad...

    Illegal forex trading: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 118 crore