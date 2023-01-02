The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants on Monday launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13 to February 12 through their social media accounts.

Sticking to the franchise’s theme, the Giants’ jersey is orange with a golden collar. The jersey also has golden strips on the sleeve, with the team’s crest sitting proudly on the top left half of the shirt.

The golden colours reflect the resplendent hues, and sprawl across the bottom half, much like the sun’s rays that glisten off the dunes in the UAE.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, will wear the crest which has a golden falcon on it, which is the national bird of the UAE. Vince was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019 at home.

He has played in Australia’s Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s now-defunct Mzansi Super League. He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton for the Giants, where Andy Flower is the head coach.

The side has also acquired the services of Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, UAE skipper CP Rizwaan, and Ashwanth Valthapa as local talent. The Gulf Giants will open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 15 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The ILT20 will be in a direct clash with South Africa’s SA20 league, also scheduled to be held in January 2023. Both leagues will operate when Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be on.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa

