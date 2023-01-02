SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Gulf Giants launch jersey ahead of the inaugural season of ILT20 in the UAE

NewsWire
0
0

The Adani Sportsline-owned Gulf Giants on Monday launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13 to February 12 through their social media accounts.

Sticking to the franchise’s theme, the Giants’ jersey is orange with a golden collar. The jersey also has golden strips on the sleeve, with the team’s crest sitting proudly on the top left half of the shirt.

The golden colours reflect the resplendent hues, and sprawl across the bottom half, much like the sun’s rays that glisten off the dunes in the UAE.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, will wear the crest which has a golden falcon on it, which is the national bird of the UAE. Vince was part of the England squad that won their first-ever ODI World Cup in 2019 at home.

He has played in Australia’s Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s now-defunct Mzansi Super League. He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton for the Giants, where Andy Flower is the head coach.

The side has also acquired the services of Aayan Khan, Sanchit Sharma, UAE skipper CP Rizwaan, and Ashwanth Valthapa as local talent. The Gulf Giants will open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on January 15 at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The ILT20 will be in a direct clash with South Africa’s SA20 league, also scheduled to be held in January 2023. Both leagues will operate when Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be on.

Gulf Giants squad: James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Rehan Ahmed, CP Rizwan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, and Ashwanth Valthappa

20230102-163002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harmanpreet Kaur in WBBL-7 Team of the Tournament

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans’ all-round bowling show restricts Chennai Super Kings...

    The Ashes: He looks a better player on leg side, says...

    T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets, clinch final...