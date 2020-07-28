Gulf Oil partners with McLaren to announce multi-year partnership

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) McLaren and Gulf Oil International Ltd on Tuesday announced a multi-year strategic partnership which will see Gulf, one of the most iconic brands in the world, partner with world-famous race team McLaren Racing and luxury supercar company McLaren Automotive.

The partnership reunites two renowned brands that have a long-standing and successful history together and symbolises a united ambition to use both brands’ innovation and class-leading capabilities to refine a winning formula, both on the track and on the road.

Gulf’s link with McLaren started in 1968 and continued until the end of the 1973 season, with Gulf and McLaren enjoying success in both Formula 1 and the Can-Am series, in which the partnership won over 40 races.

The partnership was then renewed at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the 1990’s, with the infamous McLaren F1 GTR running in Gulf colours throughout the decade.

From 2021, Gulf will become the preferred lubricant supplier to McLaren Automotive, with all cars to be filled with Gulf Oil and fuel optimised for high performance engines.

Gulf branding will also be displayed at McLaren Automotive’s PURE customer events that take place around the world, at retailers and on team kit.

In addition, a small and exclusive number of customers will be given the option to have their McLaren supercar hand-painted by McLaren Special Operations, the firm’s bespoke division, in Gulf liveries and colours which echo the famous F1 GTR Le Mans car that raced in the 1990’s.

To launch the partnership, the Gulf Oil brand will be integrated into the McLaren Formula 1 team from the British Grand Prix 2020.

The logo will be represented by McLaren F1 personnel throughout the 2020 F1 season, including via race drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and the McLaren pit crew. Gulf branding will also appear on the engine covers and wing mirrors of the McLaren MCL35 race cars.

