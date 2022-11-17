Actress Gulki Joshi, who is known for her work in the television sitcom ‘Maddam Sir’, has opened up about the upcoming track in the popular sitcom which highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow’s Mahila Police Thana.

As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers, it is titled, ‘Maddam Sir’. Apart from it, there is a Chingaari Gang in the show which is run by a bunch of women, who use violence for justice.

In the show, Shivani (played by Rachanaa Parulkkar), who is the leader of the Chingaari gang, promises the SHO of Mahila Police Thana, Haseena (Gulki Joshi) to stop the black-marketing of liquor, but she cannot keep her promise.

Haseena asks Karishma (played by Yukti Kapoor) to accompany her to get the evidence against Shivani, but when Karishma and Haseena reach the location, Haseena goes missing. On the other hand, because of the tiff between Haseena and Shivani, Karishma thinks Shivani must have kidnapped Haseena and arrested her.

Gulki, who essays the role of SHO Haseena Malik, said: “Haseena and Shivani are frequently at odds with one another. It is apparent that everyone believes Shivani could be responsible when Haseena disappears.”

“But the question of ‘What happened to Haseena?’ emerges when Karishma Singh realises that Shivani is not guilty and that she filed a wrongful complaint. I am sure the audience is going to be eager to watch the interesting turn of events,” she added.

‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB.

20221117-143605