‘Gullak 3’: ‘Story of a middle-class family is the most colourful’

As the third season of the popular web series ‘Gullak’ is releasing soon, the lead actors of the show – Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni decode why the audience never gets bored of stories of a middle-class family.

The story of Gullak revolves around a middle-aged couple – Santosh Mishra, Shanti Mishra and their two sons Anand and Aman.

While stories set in small-town and middle-class family has been celebrated in Bollywood as well as in web series space, the possibility of such stories becoming a cliche and monotonous is higher.

In conversation with IANS, the veteran actors shared how they put more effort to work on that challenge and deliver the best to the audience.

Geetanjali, who plays Shanti in the show told IANS : “Firstly I think it is all about the way a story is written. Middle-class stories are appreciated by the audience because they are relatable. But few things make every episode or incident interesting based on the region where the story is set. At times, going hyper-local with a story, makes it engaging for the audience.”

Being a Marathi, playing a housewife from MP, the NSD alumni believes that changing region also changes some nuances in performance; giving the audience a reason to stay engaged and curious at the same time.

Jameel, on the other hand, believes stories middle-class are more colourful than any other section of society.

He explained, ” The majority of our population is middle-class. So it is only natural for our audience to feel connected with every character in our show ‘Gullak’. Also, I think even though some incidents might look similar, with context, reactions come across differently. It has a lot to do with the mind game. When we actors and writers built the world of the Mishra family, we sat down for brainstorming sessions to make it look real.”

The show ‘Gullak’ started in 2019 under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), and with each season, the show gained popularity. Both the actors also won awards for the show.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, ‘Gullak 3’, also featuring – Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar – releases on April 7 on SonyLIV.

20220403-191606

