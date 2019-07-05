‘Gully Boy’ wins big in South Korea

Seoul, July 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s directorial “Gully Boy” has won the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Award at the 23rd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

NETPAC Jury Committee, comprised of NETPAC members and film professionals, select the best Asian Film from World Fantastic Blue section, which features newer genres and varied stories of comedy, fantasy and drama, read a statement.

“Gully Boy”, which features actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is based on the lives of street rappers. The film has performed well in the Indian and overseas market.

It will also be screened at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Apart from bagging the award at BIFAN, Akhtar has recently made the Indian film industry proud by joining the list of new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that organises the annual Oscar awards.

–IANS

sim/dc/bg