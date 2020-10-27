Gulshan Devaiah hilariously trolls Covid positive minister Ramdas Athawale

Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Tuesday had a hilarious suggestion to Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Athawale, who made headlines with his ‘go corona go’ chant a while back, tweeted to announce on Tuesday that he has tested Covid positive.

Corona go Corona Corona go corona three times a day for 14 days and every thing will be fine. 😷 https://t.co/qSywyRR1e2 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 27, 2020

“I have tested #COVID19 positive and as per advise of Doctors I have been hospitalised for few days. Those who have been come in contact with me are advised to get COVID-19 tests done. Take Care & Stay Safe,” tweeted Athawale.

Reacting to his tweet, the actor wrote on the microblogging site from his unverified account: “Corona go Corona Corona go corona three times a day for 14 days and every thing will be fine.”

Gulshan was recently seen in the noir psycho thriller “Footfairy” alongside actors Sagarika Ghatge, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ashish Pathode.