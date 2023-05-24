ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawazuddin’s depression comment: ‘Dritharashtra, Gandhari syndrome’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s comments on depression as he had called it an “urban concept”.

Gulshan took to Twitter, where he shared a link of the actor’s interview where he was seen talking about depression and how nobody in the villages is ever depressed and that people from the cities “glorify” their emotions.

The ‘Dahaad’ actor tweeted: “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue.”

He then said that alcoholism and addictions exist in rural communities.

Gulshan added: “If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can’t heal.”

A user asked: “If I may ask you what is “Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome” Don’t mind please, I m curious to know.”

To which, Gulshan replied: “Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don’t see, it don’t exist.”

In another tweet, Gulshan wrote: “The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word “illnesses… That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means Paagal.”

Nawazuddin received a lot of flak over his comments on depression on social media. Social media users tagged his remark as “ignorant”.

20230524-123405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor on ‘Jersey’ failure: “Anything can happen in life”

    The truth behind viral ‘Haldi’ pic of Athiya Shetty

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: MC Stan almost slaps Archana Gautam

    Gym buddy remembers Sidharth as being a sports lover and for...