Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge’s new project ‘Footfairy’ is about killer’s foot fetish

Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge star in the upcoming mystery drama Footfairy, and the trailer of the film promises murder, brutal thrills and psychotic obsession.

“The narrative takes the viewer on a journey to experience how an obsession can make one cross the line, just to get a sense of satisfaction. The movie’s take of psychotic obsession leading to crime is exciting,” Devaiah said.

Added Sagarika: “When unpredictable events come to the fore, the cat-and-mouse chase reaches a new level, and that is the most interesting part of our movie. It explores the deep dark side of an obsession, the way it plays with one’s mind and makes one do things that are unimaginable.”

Directed by the Kanishk Varma the film revolves around Vivaan Deshmukh, a CBI officer and his lady love, Devika. Vivaan sets out in pursuit of a serial killer who strikes and kills women driven by an absurd obsession for feet.

The & original film is all set to hit television screens on October 24.