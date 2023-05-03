ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gulshan Devaiah: The trick is to stay true to character to stand out as a performer

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is gearing up for the release of his streaming series ‘Dahaad’, has shared that his single point focus as an actor is to stay true to his character and stand out from his fellow cast members.

The actor was speaking to the media at the trailer launch of ‘Dahaad’ on Wednesday.

He said, “Standing out as a performer is never on my mind”.

The actor, who’s known for his quirky side on social media was in a fun mood at the trailer launch.

He said in jest, “I sometimes tell my producers ki agar ensemble cast hai toh main acting thodi kam kar lunga bas paise thode zyada de dena like INR 25 lakhs.” He then said after a pause, “per scene, I charge 25 lakhs per scene, yeah I’ve said earlier, I’m quite rich”.

He said, “But on a serious note, for me, the trick is not to stand out and stay honest and true to my characters”.

‘Dahaad’ will stream on Prime Video from May 12.

