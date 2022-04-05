SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Gulzar Ahmed indicates willingness to become caretaker Pak PM

NewsWire
0
0

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, said on Tuesday that he has not received any offer to become the caretaker Prime Minister of the country from official channels, but if such a proposition is presented to him, he will consider it, Samaa TV reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had on Monday announced that outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country.

Ahmed said that he has not made a final decision, but if he gets the responsibility he will have to shoulder it.

When the former CJP’s attention was drawn towards the ongoing political crisis, he said the deadlock will end after the Supreme Court verdict, but becoming a caretaker Prime Minister entails enormous responsibilities which he is willing to shoulder, Samaa TV reported.

Ahmed also said that he will take steps to improve the system.

President Arif Alvi had sent letters to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

In case the two politicians can’t reach a consensus over one name within three days, each one of them will send two names to the parliamentarian committee responsible for appointing a caretaker PM.

The eight-member parliamentary committee, comprising National Assembly and Senate members, with equal representation from the government and the Opposition, will be formed by the NA Speaker.

Khan will continue as the Prime Minister despite being de-notified as the premier, till the appointment of a caretaker PM.

20220405-210805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak Foreign Minister faces flak for ‘disrespecting’ Saudi envoy

    Pori Moni sends cryptic message to her ‘haters’

    Will China squarely fill in America’s shoes after Taliban takeover of...

    Fuel crisis severely impacts Sri Lanka