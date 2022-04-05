Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, said on Tuesday that he has not received any offer to become the caretaker Prime Minister of the country from official channels, but if such a proposition is presented to him, he will consider it, Samaa TV reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had on Monday announced that outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country.

Ahmed said that he has not made a final decision, but if he gets the responsibility he will have to shoulder it.

When the former CJP’s attention was drawn towards the ongoing political crisis, he said the deadlock will end after the Supreme Court verdict, but becoming a caretaker Prime Minister entails enormous responsibilities which he is willing to shoulder, Samaa TV reported.

Ahmed also said that he will take steps to improve the system.

President Arif Alvi had sent letters to Imran Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, seeking suggestions for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

In case the two politicians can’t reach a consensus over one name within three days, each one of them will send two names to the parliamentarian committee responsible for appointing a caretaker PM.

The eight-member parliamentary committee, comprising National Assembly and Senate members, with equal representation from the government and the Opposition, will be formed by the NA Speaker.

Khan will continue as the Prime Minister despite being de-notified as the premier, till the appointment of a caretaker PM.

20220405-210805