Gulzar pens a poetic appeal in support of lockdown
Mumbai. March 29 (IANS) Eminent poet-filmmaker-author Gulzar has penned a few lines in his inimitable poetic style, as an appeal for adherence during on the ongoing national lockdown.
In the appeal that he posted on Facebook, he addresses the need to stay at home till the bad times pass. This is necessary, he reminds us, not just to save our homes, locality, cities and nation, but also to save the whole world.
He captioned the video as “Ghar me rahe.n, Mehfooz rahe.n (Stay home, stay safe)”.
Gulzar’s appeal:
Doston
Bada sakht waqt aan pada hai
Humein isse guzarna hoga
Balki, dua kijiye ke waqt jaldi se guzar jaaye
Waqt rehta nahin kahin pe tikkar
Iski aadat bhi aadmi si hai
Aap ruk jaaiye
Yeh waqt bhi nikal jaayega
Yeh waqt khairiyat se nikal jaaye
Uske liye aapka ruk jaana lazmi hai
Apne hi ghar mein nazarbandh hona zaroori hai
Ghar mein nazarbandh hona aadatan, fitratan
Aadmi ko manzoor nahin hota
Lekin iss baar yeh nazarbandhi kabool kar lijiye
Isme sirf aap hi ka bhala nahin
Poori insaani nasl ka bhala hai
Sirf hamare ghar, mohalle, sheher aur desh mein nahin
Yeh poori duniya mein ho raha hai
Ghar ke baahar kadam uthane se pehle
Rukiye, sochiye aur laut jaayiye
Ghar mein rahiye, mehfooz rahiye
(Friends
Tough times are upon us
That we need to survive
Rather, pray that these times pass in haste
Time never stops at a place
For it behaves like humans
Be still
And the times shall pass
For these times to pass smoothly
You need to slow down
You need to be detained at home
To be detained is, by nature and spirit
Against human will
But submit to detention this time
It will not just benefit you
It benefits entire human race
This is not just about our homes, locality, cities and nation
It is happening in the entire world
Before stepping out
Stop, think and go back
Stay at home, stay safe
