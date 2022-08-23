INDIA

A gun-toting headmaster of a primary school in Shahjahanpur village of Kannauj district has been caught on a camera taking classes.

He is seen holding his licensed revolver.

The headmaster Ashish Rajput allegedly carried the weapon before the kids after a spat with an assistant teacher Vishnu Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi alleged that the headmaster also had threatened him with the weapon.

Schoolchildren also alleged that Rajput often scared them with the weapon.

The headmaster alleged that he was being framed through this video, which, according to him, was an old one.

“I did not carry my revolver to school on Monday. This old video is a bid to malign my image,” he claimed.

However, Chaturvedi alleged that on Monday morning, the headmaster threatened him when he asked why he had been marked absent when he had taken medical leave.

Block education officer Vimal Tiwari said the assistant teacher informed him about the incident.

“When I spoke to the headmaster, he told me he will explain when he visits me. I am looking into this issue and will act when I hear both sides,” Tiwari said.

