Gun unit busted in Bharatpuar, four arrested

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police claimed to have busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Bharatpur, Rajasthan and arrested four persons — Talim Khan (25), Najar Hussain (33), Juber Khan (32), all residents of Bharatpur, and Nauman (35), a resident of Nuh in Haryana.

The police also seized 10 country-made weapons and material used in making weapons.

According to Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch, on September 13 tip-off was received that members of an firearms syndicate would visit the Chhawla area in Dwarka to deliver firearms to someone in the Najafgarh area.

The gang was apprehended on the Dwarka-Chhawla Road in their Swift car and 10 country-made pistols of .315 bore and 10 live rounds were seized, said Singla.

During interrogation, they said they had been supplying firearms to criminal gangs in Delhi and the NCR region for four years. “At the instance of the accused, a raid was conducted at Ghadijaan Pahadi in Bharatpur and arms manufacturing unit was unearthed. It was located on the top of the mound, helping the accused to spot anyone up to 3 km. The unit was hidden in a clump of trees and shrubs,” said Singla.

None of the accused has a criminal record and criminals who procured firearms from them were being identified, Singla added.

